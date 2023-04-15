Federal Commissioner of Lobbying Nancy Bélanger

 Federal Commissioner of Lobbying Nancy Bélanger

 Courtesy CBC

Democracy Watch is calling on Commissioner of Lobbying Nancy Bélanger to release her rulings on five violations of the Lobbying Act that she referred to the RCMP from January 2018 to fall 2020.

“The key question is whether Commissioner Bélanger and the RCMP are hiding the rulings on the five violations, and on six other violations, because they involve key ethical lobbying rules the commissioner is proposing to gut, despite widespread opposition,” said Democracy Watch in a press release.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

