Duff Conacher
By Dave Naylor

Given Prime Minister Trudeau’s appointment fiasco with David Johnston, Democracy Watch has called on the Trudeau cabinet to stop its “multi-year charade” and establish a truly independent, merit-based appointment process for all public inquiry commissioners, and all federal democratic good government watchdogs.

Democracy Watch, co-founded by Duff Conacher, welcomed openness by the Trudeau cabinet to having opposition parties participate in choosing the commissioner(s) who will investigate foreign interference in Canadian politics. However, legacy processes remain for choosing the interim ethics commissioner, the ethics commissioner and the integrity commissioner.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

