A government watchdog group is filing a complaint with the federal Ethics Commissioner's office that David Johnston is violating the federal Conflict of Interest Act by ruling on Justin Trudeau's actions on foreign interference.
Democracy Watch made the announcement in a Tuesday press release. The organization has already filed a complaint with the commissioner about Trudeau violating the Act by handing a government contract to his “old friend” Johnston.
“It is a violation of the act to participate in any decision or action when there is an opportunity to further your own interests, your relative's interests, or the interests of a friend, and both Trudeau and Johnston are covered by the act,” said Democracy Watch co-founder Duff Conacher.
“No one should call Mr. Johnston the ‘independent special rapporteur’ because he is not independent in any way from Prime Minister Trudeau. He was chosen by Trudeau, serves at his pleasure, has no job security, and has no powers under any statute or regulation to investigate anything.”
A House committee could inquire fully into foreign interference if MPs on the committee are given security clearance to view all documents covered by secrecy provisions, and if Liberal MPs don't filibuster again to block the committee's review.
Conacher said if Johnston recommends that a public inquiry be called to examine Trudeau and his cabinet's actions on foreign interference, Trudeau would also violate the Act by choosing the inquiry commissioner(s). Conacher said inquiry commissioner(s) must be chosen by all party leaders in the House of Commons or, even better, by an independent appointments commission, to be truly independent.
Democracy Watch continues to call on the Trudeau government to change the political, partisan, cabinet-controlled appointment process because the cabinet is biased and so the process is not merit-based. The organization wants a fully independent committee, together with an all-party committee, to appoint commissioners who enforce laws that apply directly or indirectly to politicians from all parties.
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.