Duff Conacher
By Dave Naylor

A government watchdog group is filing a complaint with the federal Ethics Commissioner's office that David Johnston is violating the federal Conflict of Interest Act by ruling on Justin Trudeau's actions on foreign interference. 

Democracy Watch made the announcement in a Tuesday press release. The organization has already filed a complaint with the commissioner about Trudeau violating the Act by handing a government contract to his “old friend” Johnston.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

