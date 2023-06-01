David Johnston
Image courtesy of CBC

David Johnston, the cabinet's “special rapporteur” on Chinese subterfuge, faced a vote in the Commons on Wednesday, resulting in a vote of 174 to 150 in favour of his removal from the position. Despite the outcome, Johnston said he rejected the vote and does not answer to MPs.

David Johnston First Report

“I deeply respect the right of the House of Commons to express its opinion about my work going forward, but my mandate comes from the government,” Johnston said in a statement. 

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(13) comments

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Sounds like a dictatorship to me.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Nullifies Democratic Process, we need orange signs from coast to coast to coast with Jagmeet's picture. Unless I'm mistaken, what democracy we had is officially dead in Canada. Justin Trudeau has just elected himself dictator for life, or he gets bored, or a 3rd generation of Trudeau can absolutely feck Canada.

Report Add Reply
Sharden
Sharden

Next will the liberals declare the next election invalid so they can stay in power.

We did not elect a coalition government and there should be a law to against forming one, this is Canada and we want it clear as to who we are electing.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Johnson: “my mandate comes from the government” but didn’t government just vote to fire his Rear end? Parliament IS the government Johnson, when a vote is held in parliament, it doesn’t get ignored. You where voted to be fired. If you didn’t believe there was a coverup before, you have to believe there is one now. Johnson, and Trudeau are ignoring the will of parliament and in true liberal fashion, acting like dictators.

Report Add Reply
paradoxi67
paradoxi67

I am actually thinking this may be good news. No really... stay with me.

Jagmeet REALLY has egg on his face now. He's trotted out his 'line', JT and Johnston stepped over it.

His position is SUPER precarious now. The ecoterrorists, antifa & arsonists couldn't force an NDP win in AB, so Notley will also likely have to step down, out, sideways...somewhere.

The churlish, invective NDP's supporters who spewed so much hate after UCP won in AB - they have to be seething at being made so obviously toothless and ineffective on both a provincial and national stage within a few days...

I think a push is going to some, one way or another, and frankly, bring it. I am ready for whatever comes next.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Paradox, you are on to something here. I believe there is a move to recruit Notley as Federal NDP leader. Jughead Singh, as you mentioned, is being made a fool of by Trudeau. NDPers, don’t like conservatives, but next in line for their hatred are liberals, and Jughead is fumbling every opportunity he has had, he looks weak, ineffective. And I think by the end of this year he will be gone. The Alberta wing of the NDP must hold a leadership review by the end of the year, I believe Notley will resign in the fall, Singh will be out soon after, and Notley will become national leader in an attempt to gain ground in Alberta. Notley has many contacts with BC NDP, so that will be a lock.

Report Add Reply
paradoxi67
paradoxi67

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
jokeco68
jokeco68

This abomination continues to demonstrate how weak and ineffective our system of democracy is. No accountability required just keep making a mockery of law and order and carry on

Report Add Reply
martina1
martina1

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

Johnston, a close friend and supporter of our beloved furher, Herr Trudeau and his fascist regime, the conflicted and corrupt Trudeau Foundation and, by extension, the sleazy NDP. What we now have in Canada is abject 3rd world country cronyism.

Report Add Reply
tim2
tim2

once again Trudeau could care less what Canadians think. Democracy is "dead" in Canada. May be time for the provinces to run.

Report Add Reply
eldon628
eldon628

Johnston will be remembered as just another corrupt liberal. A traitor to the people of Canada.

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Welcome to Canada, or “Chinada”, a communist dictatorship $h!t hole! Run by brainless dickless losers!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.