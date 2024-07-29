Despot Maduro wins re-election in tainted Venezuela election

By Arturo Valencia, Caracas/Venezuela, exclusively for the Western Standard.On election day Sunday, Venezuelans had their hearts ripped out. On what was seen as a landslide 30-40 % victory for the democratic oposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, the government-controlled electoral body falsely delcared Nicolas Maduro the winner with 51% of the vote, compared to Gonzalez’s supposed 44%, following a 6 hour delay.The social network X, the primary communcation platform for Venezuelans, exposed numerous abuses of power by the dictatorship.Students from the National Experimental University of Security (UNES) in Caracas claimed that governemt officals were forcing students to accept an “accompaniment” in order to vote. They say that they were intimidated into voting for Maduro under threat that their university degrees would not be awared. Video’s have surfaced showing students confronting the director of the institution, and exposing the alleged electoral misconduct.In the city of Maturín, in the Mongas state, an elderly woman was shot by Chavista groups. These groups, also known as “Colectivos," are government armed groups, created to intimidate and instill fear in the population. They can often be found causing chaos, death and destruction at oppositon events. Colectivos are notorious for using violence to intimidate those who would dare voice their policial dissent.In another video, a Group of Maduro thugs can be seen rampaging though a voting centre, terrorizing voters, overturning talbes and making off with ballot boxes.These blatant intimidation tactics reveal the lengths to which the Maduro regime will do to sercure its hold on power, leaving Venezuelans increasingly fearful for their safety, and their future.In Portuguesa state, dozens of Venezuelans knock down the fences around the Prados del Sol polling station, after the military refused to open it more than seven hours after the start of the elections when they found that the people queuing were supporters of the opposition. On the day before the election, many excited Venezuelans lined up at election centres and even spent the night, eager to participate in the electoral process.The feeling on the ground was one of, Good vs. Evil, and it was this feeling that had Venezuelans hopefull for the first time in 25 years.“My Dear Venezuelans, the day has come! We have been fighting for this moment for 25 years!”, exlaimed opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado. “I ask you to listen, and share this message in which I ask you for some very important actions for this great day. We are going to WIN! Venezuela will be free!”Scores of people sang “Gloria al bravo pueblo” (The National Anthem of Venezuela) late into the night, as many Venezuelans were overcome with an unfamilair feeling of hope. Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans journeyed back to their country from all over the world to participate in the election, after the Maduro government had initially disqualifed them from voting. Despite these attemps, determined Venezuelans from all over the world traveled long distances and endured considerable hardships to exercise their rights, highlighting the widespread desire to root out the despot Maduro.Canadian Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre called on the Liberal government to not recognize the re-election of the Maduro regime.“Yesterday, the people of Venezuela voted to free their country from socialist oppression. Yet the communist Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro, has refused to accept the will of the people and manufactured a fake result that will keep his tyrannical regime in power.""This is evident from numerous reports of serious electoral irregularities in the counting of votes. Maduro filled Venezuela's National Electoral Council with loyalists of his regime and forced opposition scrutineers to leave polling stations. Worse still, Maduro blocked the primary opposition leader from being on the ballot while persecuting and detaining her supporters." “Under the Maduro regime, thousands of Venezuelans have been murdered in extrajudicial executions, freedom and free speech have been crushed, and millions have had to flee their homeland as a result of the dire economic situation that Maduro’s regime has created. Now, Maduro is clinging on to power unlawfully, even after the Venezuelan people banded together in historic numbers to restore freedom and democracy."“Conservatives are calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Minister of Foreign Affairs to not recognize the results of Sunday’s sham election and demand that the Maduro Regime releases a full counting of votes and access to voting records at polling stations. Canada should only recognize a democratic vote if it is truly free and fair."Arturo Valencia is freelance journalist based in Venezuela. The name is an alias to protect their safety. Valencia will be filing exclusive reports for the Western Standard..Arturo Valencia is freelance journalist based in Venezuela. The name is an alias to protect their safety. Valencia will be filing exclusive reports for the Western Standard.