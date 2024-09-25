Detail released about deadly CPS arrest

The first details have been revealed of a deadly polcie incident last week that claimed the life of a Blood Tribe man.Jon Wells died while in the custody of the Calgary Police Service (CPS) on September 17, prompting an investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).CPS officers responded to a non-emergency call from the Carriage House hotel around 12:56 a.m. regarding an unwanted individual in the lobby. According to a release from ASIRT, the first officer on scene found Wells standing near the check-in desk. Body-worn camera footage shows the officer ordering him to leave the premises. Wells, appearing confused and trying to pick up non-existent items, complied slowly after the officer pointed a conducted energy weapon (CEW) at him.As two additional officers arrived, the situation escalated. Wells, repeatedly stating "I don’t want to die," stopped walking and resisted being physically grabbed by one officer. ASIRT said a struggle ensued, with one officer tackling and punching Wells. Over the next three and a half minutes, officers used physical force and deployed their CEWs to subdue the man. Once restrained, Wells was noted to be bleeding from the mouth and vomiting.Paramedics arrived, administering a sedative as Wells lay face down in handcuffs, leg restraints, and a spit mask. Minutes later, officers discovered he was unresponsive. Despite attempts to revive him, Wells was pronounced dead at the scene."At no point during the interaction had the male been identified, nor was he ever told he was being detained or under arrest," said ASIRT.ASIRT is now investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, including the use of force by CPS officers. No further details have been released as the investigation is ongoing.ASIRT is an independent agency tasked with investigating incidents involving police officers in Alberta that result in serious injury or death, or in cases of alleged police misconduct..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.