Didsbury RCMP have charged Airdrie, AB, resident Francisco Xavier Aguilar Serrano, 22 — who has American citizenship — with child luring. 

“The awareness of our officers yesterday morning led to their intervention of a serious incident and prevented further offences from occurring, ensuring the safety of the female youth,” said Didsbury RCMP Detachment Commander Staff Sgt. Stephen Browne in a Wednesday press release.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Released...well, he will be back in the US soon...smh

