Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Didsbury RCMP have charged Airdrie, AB, resident Francisco Xavier Aguilar Serrano, 22 — who has American citizenship — with child luring.
“The awareness of our officers yesterday morning led to their intervention of a serious incident and prevented further offences from occurring, ensuring the safety of the female youth,” said Didsbury RCMP Detachment Commander Staff Sgt. Stephen Browne in a Wednesday press release.
“This is a serious reminder for parents or guardians to monitor social media access of their children, and to have those serious conversations about being safe while utilizing social media.”
RCMP said officers observed a suspicious vehicle in downtown Didsbury on Tuesday at about 4 p.m. It said a traffic stop was initiated after the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign.
While in contact with Aguilar Serrano, officers observed a female youth sitting on a bench 10 metres across the street from the location of the traffic stop. Aguilar Serrano advised he was in Didsbury to meet a female who he was speaking with online.
Officers spoke with the female youth who confirmed he was coming to pick her up. She confirmed she was communicating with him over an app.
She said she was unaware she was communicating with an adult and confirmed they were meeting up for a sexual encounter.
After a judicial interim release hearing, the RCMP said Aguilar Serrano was released to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Didsbury on Aug. 28. As part of his release conditions, he is to have no contact with any person under the age of 16.
An Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams Internet Child Exploitation (ALERT ICE) Unit investigation stopped the alleged sexual abuse of a young child in Airdrie by a 26-year-old man in February.
comment
Released...well, he will be back in the US soon...smh
