‘DISCRIMINATORY LANGUAGE’: British film board raises Mary Poppins rating to PG

The British film board has raised the age-appropriate rating of the age old classic Disney movie Mary Poppins from U (universal) to PG (parental guidance recommended) due to “discriminatory language.”The 1964 musical, starring Julie Andrews as the charming nanny with magical powers, has been rated not suitable for children to watch alone, by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), according to the Toronto Sun. “Some scenes may be unsuitable for young children,” BBFC said, adding parents should be advised the content may disturb “younger or more sensitive children.”Mary Poppins is now rated PG because of the word “Hottentots,” as described by the Oxford Reference to refer to Khoikhoi peoples of South Africa and Namibia.“The term comes from Dutch, perhaps a repetitive formula in a Nama dancing-song, transferred by Dutch sailors to the people themselves, or from German hotteren-totteren 'stutter' (with reference to their click language),” the definition states. The word is used twice in the film by the character Admiral Boom, played by Reginald Owen, who is convinced he is a naval commander. Once he asks the Banks children, Mary Poppins’ charges, if they are “going to fight the Hottentots.”Later in the film while the characters are dancing on the roof, the admiral cries, “we’re being attacked by Hottentots.”