Over almost 100 years, the Walt Disney Company produced thousands of romantic movies that have become classics, but its newest one has gone to hell.
As BGR reports, “It’s called Pauline, and it’s a German original series [about] Pauline, the new show’s 18-year-old protagonist, who accidentally becomes pregnant from a one-night stand. Burdened by the stress from school and other aspects of her life, catching feelings from a one-night stand like Lukas is the last thing she needs right now, especially when Lukas is actually the devil himself.”
The program is from the same production team behind Netflix’s How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast), including Sebastian Colley, who wrote Pauline, and executive producers Philipp Kässbohrer and Matthias Murmann.
“For a long time, the series has been and still remains a project very close to our hearts,” Kässbohrer and Murmann told Deadline. “We’re thrilled that Disney+ loves this coming-of-age story as much as we do and that we’ve now been able to begin filming with such an amazing cast and crew.”
It’s not Disney's only foray into the occult, reports online news site WND, adding that in 2022, “Disney was unleashing a ‘cartoon’ featuring a little girl as the Antichrist.”
“There's no more putting this off. Your dad is the devil and you're the Antichrist,” the cartoon mom tells her daughter, who is about 13.
“The ‘adult’ programming is called Little Demon and one of the actors who provides voicing expressed approval that it normalizes paganism,” reports WND. “It opens with a news report the sky over a school has been torn open.”
The Gateway Pundit was blunt in its assessment, “Disney continued down its path to destruction, releasing a new cartoon entitled Little Demon, and it is just as bad as it sounds. The series features demonic witchcraft, pagan rituals, gratuitous blood, gore and nudity, and judging by the trailer, can easily be considered pornographic by definition.”
In the past few years, Disney has gone from providing family-friendly entertainment aimed at children, to more recently changing its products to “indoctrination of LGBT ideology,” says WND.
“It has built new storylines around LGBT characters, has openly battled with Florida over the state's plan to protect young children in school from inappropriate sex instructions, has even put warning labels on some older projects to advise that they do not any longer meet the requirements of the company for being politically correct,” reports WND.
Boycott this disgusting company.
Anything 'Disney' isn't allowed in my house if I'm aware that it's 'Disney'. This isn't something that's recent; I haven't ever been a 'Disney' fan. I got tired of watching and listening to my children cry because that organization had to turn to 'blood and guts' to produce a show that, supposedly, taught children to be kind to animals. It was uncalled for and unnecessary, but because of the other 3 'worlds' my children got to know the day and hour and watched it against my warnings. I thought it was best they learn that Moms and Dads can call TV shows for what they are. That goes back to the Sunday "Walt Disney Hour" or whatever it was called. The organization has disgusted me for a very long, long time.
