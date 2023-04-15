Pauline Disney Cartoon
Image courtesy of Disney

Over almost 100 years, the Walt Disney Company produced thousands of romantic movies that have become classics, but its newest one has gone to hell.

As BGR reports, “It’s called Pauline, and it’s a German original series [about] Pauline, the new show’s 18-year-old protagonist, who accidentally becomes pregnant from a one-night stand. Burdened by the stress from school and other aspects of her life, catching feelings from a one-night stand like Lukas is the last thing she needs right now, especially when Lukas is actually the devil himself.” 

Pauline Disney

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Forgettable
Forgettable

Boycott this disgusting company.

Report Add Reply
Delby
Delby

Anything 'Disney' isn't allowed in my house if I'm aware that it's 'Disney'. This isn't something that's recent; I haven't ever been a 'Disney' fan. I got tired of watching and listening to my children cry because that organization had to turn to 'blood and guts' to produce a show that, supposedly, taught children to be kind to animals. It was uncalled for and unnecessary, but because of the other 3 'worlds' my children got to know the day and hour and watched it against my warnings. I thought it was best they learn that Moms and Dads can call TV shows for what they are. That goes back to the Sunday "Walt Disney Hour" or whatever it was called. The organization has disgusted me for a very long, long time.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.