DO YOU KNOW THIS MAN: CPS hunt suspect who beat up 12-year-old girl

Calgary police need your help do find this man — after he beat up a 12-year-old girl in a city park.In a Friday release, police said about 8:15 p.m., on Tuesday, July 30, they were called to Prairie Winds Park, 223 Castleridge Boulevard N.E., for reports of a physical altercation between a man and a 12-year-old girl. "It is believed the man verbally confronted the victim after an interaction at the playground between his young son and the victim. The verbal altercation escalated, and the man struck the victim," said police."The victim was assessed by EMS and was determined to have minor injuries. She was transported home by attending officers." The man is described as black, 40 to 50 years old, with a medium build and short hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue t-shirt, black pants with white stripes on the sides and black shoes with white soles. Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the male suspect is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:TALK: 1-800-222-8477TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.orgAPP: P3 Tips