Doctor recounts his miraculous recovery at Saskatchewan Prayer Breakfast

Prince Albert physician Khami Chokami told an audience at the Saskatchewan Prayer Breakfast a miracle kept him alive after his heart burst two years ago.On Wednesday, a capacity crowd gathered at the Conexus Arts Centre in Regina for the annual event. They heard opening comments from Lieutenant Governor Ross Mirasty followed by a prayer by Norma Weber, Mayor of Watson.After the meal was served, Premier Scott Moe read from Philippians 2:1-4, a passage about love, unity and humility. Provincial RCMP chaplain Padre Tom McCullaugh offered a prayer for the province. NDP leader Carla Beck read from Micah 6:6-8, which says, "to act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God." Elvis impersonator Rory Allen sang How Great Thou Art before Chokani gave his keynote address. He is a regional medical health officer in Prince Albert for the Saskatchewan Health Authority."I stand before you today as a testament to the power of hope, faith, family and God. I have been faced with unimaginable challenges but through it all, I have emerged stronger and more resilient than before," Chokani said.Chokani was forced to leave with his family in Malawi in the mid-60s after his father, a politician, was forced into exile. The aspiring doctor trained in India, the UK and the US and by now has worked and lived in more than 50 countries."During my career as a physician, I have worked in the depths of copper mines in Zambia, built hospitals in Kosovo, been a team physician for the Zambia national soccer team, delivered medical supplies in Azerbaijan. And while assessing district health systems with Doctors Without Borders, we had to relocate because we had to take cover from bombings and in Serbia. We had to even face gunfire and hostility," Chokani recalled."I opted for a change of location and applied for a job in Saskatchewan where I could sleep at night with both eyes closed," he added, to applause.Ironically, after almost 20 years in the province, the doctor had his closest brush with death. He worked 18-hour days during the first part of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, on Ash Wednesday, March 2 2020, he suffered an aortic dissection and rupture. The inner lining of of his heart separated from the outer lining, causing the blood to flow elsewhere.Chokani, in extreme pain, was flown by air ambulance to Saskatoon and had a 12-hour surgery."I was put on the maximum life support available, my heart would not start back up on its own. I only had 7% heart function and my body was shutting down. I had no kidney function. I was intubated and the machine was breathing for me," he said.The surgery was successful but problems persisted. Further probing revealed another dissected artery and this was repaired with a stint. When Chokami was taken off life support, his heart kept beating."I've been told there were loud and personal cheers in my home church at that point. I have bits and pieces of memories during this time. I must rely on others to fill in the gaps," he said.It took time and determination for the doctor to fully recover, including six weeks in the intensive care unit, three months of rehabilitation and six times when his heart stopped. "My heart stopped six times. I had to have a trach put in because I got pneumonia and my body wasn't strong enough for my lungs to heal on their own," Chokami recalled."I had tubes coming out of my neck. I was wearing a gown with no pants and a catheter."Chokami said he did not make this difficult journey by himself."While I was in the dark, and conflicted, I never felt alone. There was this presence with me. I look back and feel it was God. Reflecting on this experience, I've come to understand the profound importance of community, surrounded by family and friends, and the global network of supporters. I felt their prayers and well wishes sustaining me through the darkest moments. There were people all over the world praying for me," he said."In all of North America, only seven people have survived the type of dissection I had."Following Chokani's speech, Kadence Whitestar closed the event in prayer.