A dog has attacked a five-year-old child outside a Saskatoon convenience store.
The child received more than 50 stitches to close up the wounds on the scalp from the dog, with the nurse telling the father that it was centimetres away from penetrating the skull.
“He was walking to school with his foster dad and his nine-year-old brother and some guy was in the store and just letting his dog run around the parking lot, and it attacked,” the boy’s mother told CTV News.
“It almost ripped his whole scalp off the top of his head.”
The family can't be identified because the child is a ward of the province.
The dog owner jumped in and attempted to wrestle the father away when he tried to get the dog off his child.
A person with a van stopped and offered to take the father and the child to the hospital.
As they were leaving, they saw the dog owner and police talking.
The police told the father and child to wait while they took the dog home. But, they went to the emergency room to get the child looked after.
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) confirmed it responded to a dog report attack on March 22 around 8:40 AM.
The SPS said they found the dog and owner. But the dog was becoming aggressive and the owner asked the mother to leave.
“While officers were speaking to the owner, a woman in a vehicle pulled up and began shouting at all parties,” said the SPS.
“She stated it was that dog that attacked her child before the officers asked her to remove herself from the area as the dog was becoming aggressive towards her.”
The SPS said the parent filed a police report and Saskatoon Animal Control is investigating the incident.
The child’s foster mother said the dog might need to be euthanized and it was irresponsible of the dog owner to leave it unattended.
“We will be taking them to court if they don’t euthanize them ... he’s going to go after another kid,” said the foster mother.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The thing that amazes me is when you talk to these dog owners everyone of them will tell you the dog would never do anything like that, no such thing as a triggered violent dog, it's only how they're raised by their owners.
I would shoot that dog myself, if that was my kid.
If things went south I don't know that I'd stop there.
