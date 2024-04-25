Dozens of dogs along with llamas and weapons seized in Southern Alberta RCMP raid

Members of the RCMP Southern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit (SAD CRU) made a breakthrough in combating property crime by recovering a stolen truck, trailer, and skid steer while apprehending an individual in Mountain View County. Following the arrest, law enforcement authorities kept the property under surveillance, leading to a collaborative effort involving officers from SAD CRU, Didsbury RCMP, Airdrie RCMP, and the RCMP Auto Theft Unit. Together, they executed a search warrant on April 23, 2024, uncovering a cache of stolen goods and firearms.The search yielded a staggering array of stolen property, including:Six stolen trucks, among them a Blazer, GMC Sierra, Chevrolet Silverado, and Dodge Ram.Four utility trailers.A Polaris ATV.A Raptor Keystone RV.Two flat deck trailers.Two shotguns.A bolt action rifle.Two .22 caliber rifles.Thousands of rounds of ammunition.Six industrial heaters.Additionally, a red Norco Sight vlt 12-speed Mountain Bike, with its serial number removed, was found, prompting RCMP efforts to locate its rightful owners.Michael McGill, a 44-year-old resident of Mountain View County, found himself facing a litany of charges in connection with the seized property, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, failure to comply with a release order, and unauthorized possession of a firearm. Following a Judicial Interim Release Hearing, McGill was remanded for appearance at the Alberta Court of Justice in Airdrie on Thursday.Beyond the significant haul of stolen goods, law enforcement officials stumbled upon a distressing scene on the property. Numerous animals were found in dire conditions, prompting the involvement of the Alberta SPCA. A total of 56 dogs of various breeds, along with 10 sheep, 9 llamas, 4 chickens, and 3 geese, were seized from the premises.