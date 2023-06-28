Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Dragon’s Den financier Vincenzo Guzzo said his harassment charges publicized a private family matter.
“The current issue is between myself, my wife, and our lawyers,” said Guzzo in a Tuesday statement.
“Consequently, no information will be disseminated concerning the course and content of the divorce proceedings underway.”
Guzzo, the CEO of Guzzo Cinemas, one of the largest chains in the country, was charged with criminal harassment and failure to comply with conditions on Tuesday.
He is accused of engaging in criminal harassment against a person between November and June in Terrebonne, QC.
He was charged with failing to comply with a condition not to communicate, directly or indirectly, with the same person.
Guzzo stressed his arrest “has been highly unsettling, not only for me, but more importantly, for our three children who have been living with me since November 2022 and who were present, in my home, at the time of my arrest.”
He thanked his family members who rallied around him by coming to his house and offering comfort and support for his children during his absence.
As for the charges, he called them “contested and vigorously denied.”
“In the meantime, I would like my privacy, and especially that of our children, to be respected during this trying time,” he said.
