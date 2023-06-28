Vincenzo Guzzo

Vincenzo Guzzo was charged with engaging in criminal harassment against a person between November and June and failing to respect the condition not to communicate with this person.

 Courtesy Olivier Lalande/Radio-Canada

Dragon’s Den financier Vincenzo Guzzo said his harassment charges publicized a private family matter. 

“The current issue is between myself, my wife, and our lawyers,” said Guzzo in a Tuesday statement.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.