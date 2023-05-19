Dropped Alberta United Conservative Party (UCP) candidate Jennifer Johnson (Lacombe-Ponoka) acknowledged Premier Danielle Smith would be barring her from sitting in caucus if she was elected.
“This morning I had a productive conversation with the Transgender Equality Society of Alberta and I am willing to meet with any community group to educate myself on their concerns,” said Johnson in a Thursday Facebook post.
“My intention is to earn my seat back on the United Conservative team, but should you give me the opportunity to be your MLA. I will continue to work tirelessly to stand up for the residents of Lacombe-Ponoka and represent you to the best of my ability at the legislature.”
The Alberta NDP called on Johnson to resign on Wednesday after a recording surfaced of her comparing transgender children to mixing feces into cookies.
“Although there are certainly legitimate policy discussions to be had on youth transgender issues, the language used by Ms. Johnson regarding children identifying as transgender is simply unacceptable and does not reflect the values of our party or province,” said Smith.
“She will not sit as a member of the United Conservative caucus in the Legislature.”
This ordeal resembles former Alberta NDP MLA Deborah Dreever (Calgary-Bow) being removed from caucus before she was sworn in, back in 2015 after it was discovered she had posted a photo with UCP candidate Ric McIver (Calgary-Hays) and former premier Jim Prentice with the caption “Gay boyz” on Instagram.
“I apologize to all Albertans for the homophobic statements contained in this image, which are completely contrary to the views of our party and our future government,” said NDP leader Rachel Notley.
Dreever was welcomed back into caucus a few months later.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(3) comments
My understanding is that her comment was misrepresented and that she was referring to the,in my view, inappropriate sex education introduced in the elementary grades by our delightful NDP. Apparently she gave the analogy of young children watching a show in which “just a little bit” of inappropriate adult content was present to “just a little bit” of inappropriate ingredient was added to an otherwise delicious treat. Apparently this was said in a small meeting.
Personally, I am outraged that Danielle Smith took the bait of smear from the NDP and, in a very tight race, decided to tarnish the reputation of a wonderful candidate who was obviously leading her race. It’s certainly not as if Smith hasn’t misspoken.
If all the left wing nut jobs have to do is sling misrepresented, misquoted comments then Alberta is sunk.
I would like to better understand her words in context. Mostly they don't seem to be against the transgender community, but against the teaching of trans ideology in schools which is leading numerous kids to poor decisions that are permanent. It was poorly stated. However, I understand Smith's decision to remover Johnston from caucus. I would hope that after the election Smith could offer her a route back into the party that would be acceptable to the general public.
Personally, I think she was wrong in what she said. The 'feces in the cookie dough' is not the misguided kids, it is the TEACHERS (aka 'indoctrinators') and other GROOMERS, who push the 'LGBTQXDSTVNTHAKUYXE...' agenda onto these innocent kids!
Such perverts pushing this agenda, SHOULD suffer punishment for CHILD ABUSE, yet they won't, especially if Commissar Nuttley and her communist confreres form the government. The Good News is, unless they repent and come to Jesus, they WILL get the punishment they deserve! Unfortunately for them, the punishment lasts for eternity.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.