Eby sought security checks on candidates over foreign ties

BC Premier David Eby requested that the Prime Minister’s Office conduct security checks on provincial political candidates, including members of his own New Democratic Party, due to concerns over foreign interference and links to organized crime, according to newly disclosed records. Blacklock's Reporter says the internal memo, presented at the Commission on Foreign Interference, revealed that Eby was particularly worried about “covert ties to foreign states or significant organized crime links.”“Premier Eby met with the Prime Minister’s National Security Advisor and raised the topics of foreign interference,” the memo noted. “Premier Eby asked if there was a mechanism for B.C. political parties to ‘check’ names with federal national security authorities for covert ties to foreign states or significant organized crime links.”The document, which was undated, indicated that the meeting took place within the past year. In the meeting, Eby raised several concerns, including whether he would be notified if any of his candidates had improper contact with foreign states, how he would be informed of foreign interference in provincial elections, and how to communicate such concerns to opposition leaders.The memo also raised questions about the premier’s authority in requesting or receiving such sensitive information. “It’s unclear what authority the B.C. Premier has to request or be in receipt of this information,” the document stated, citing the rights of Canadian political candidates to freedom of assembly and protection against unreasonable search and seizure.Nevertheless, the memo suggested that federal security agencies could share relevant intelligence with party leadership if foreign-influenced activities were uncovered involving provincial politicians. “Federally, we need a better understanding of what processes are currently in place in British Columbia to mitigate the threat of foreign interference,” it added.The province of British Columbia has been identified as a target of foreign interference, particularly by Chinese Communist Party agents. The Commission on Foreign Interference’s Initial Report, released in May, flagged two federal ridings in B.C. — Vancouver East and Steveston-Richmond East — as being targeted by foreign agents.Eby also requested that Canada’s security agencies work with Elections B.C. to ensure the province’s Elections Act was robust enough to prevent foreign interference, according to the memo. It was suggested that B.C. could consider establishing its own election security monitoring framework.The Commission also noted that data sought by Eby could be disclosed under Bill C-70, An Act Respecting Countering Foreign Interference. The bill, passed in June, mandates the public disclosure of anyone lobbying on behalf of a foreign entity, with penalties of up to five years in prison and a $5 million fine.While the bill was passed into law, full enforcement — including a searchable database — is expected to take up to a year, a delay acknowledged by officials testifying at the Commission. The timing is seen as crucial, with a federal election on the horizon and ongoing concerns about foreign influence in Canadian politics.