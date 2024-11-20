Eby's expanded cabinet drawing criticism over rising costs

Premier David Eby has significantly expanded his government’s cabinet, appointing 23 ministers, four ministers of state, and 14 parliamentary secretaries — a 46% increase compared to the NDP’s first cabinet in 2017 under then-Premier John Horgan. The move has drawn sharp criticism from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation over the rising cost to taxpayers.“With his first act as re-elected premier, Eby decided to pad politicians' paycheques with taxpayers’ money instead of making life more affordable for the little guy,” said Carson Binda, B.C. Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. “This government is already shaping up to be a tale of have-not taxpayers and have-yacht politicians in government.”Horgan’s original 2017 cabinet included 20 ministers, two ministers of state, and six parliamentary secretaries. Eby’s expanded appointments mean ministers now earn an additional $60,000 annually on top of their $120,000 base salary. Ministers of state receive an extra $42,000, while parliamentary secretaries are paid an additional $18,000.If cabinet appointments had been maintained at 2017 levels, taxpayers would have saved $490,000 this year. Instead, the new cabinet configuration will cost taxpayers over $1.9 million annually, in addition to MLAs’ six-figure base salaries. Other roles, including the government whip, house leader, speaker, and deputy speaker, are also set for pay increases.Following the recent election, Eby acknowledged the need to address affordability, but critics argue the expanded cabinet undermines this commitment.“The premier says he cares about affordability, but he appointed an unaffordable cabinet that will cost taxpayers millions,” Binda said. “Nearly every single NDP MLA is being handed a taxpayer-funded appointment which comes with a big paycheque attached.”