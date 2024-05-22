Edmonton boy, 15, slain in altercation

Edmonton police homicide detetcives are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was slain in a Tuesday altercation.The Edmonton Police Service said about 9:30 p.m., Northwest Branch patrol officers were called to the area of 137 Ave. and 184 St. to a report of an injured male. They located a 15-year-old suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries. Despite lifesaving efforts by officers and paramedics, the youth succumbed to his injuries on scene, said an EPS release on Wednesday.An adult male was taken into custody shortly after the incident and homicide detectives have since taken over the investigation.Police are not seeking any additional suspects at this time. The victim and suspect appear to be known to one another, said EPS.An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.