Edmonton child care program shut down over safety concerns

Willowbrae Academy West Point Centre in Edmonton has been ordered to close after failing to address ongoing safety concerns involving unsupervised children, affecting 187 families.The program’s closure followed the expiration of a probationary licence on Wednesday, which had been issued due to multiple non-compliance issues. Despite enhanced monitoring and support from Child Care Licensing, the facility was unable to meet safety standards."Due to ongoing concerns and unaddressed non-compliances, Willowbrae Academy’s suspended licence was not reinstated," officials stated.Families were informed of the closure in person on Wednesday, with further notifications being sent by email. A public notice explaining the reasons for the closure has also been posted on the facility’s door.The Department of Jobs, Economy and Trade is offering support to affected families, providing assistance in finding alternative child care options through the Child Care Lookup Tool. Families with concerns about other child-care programs are encouraged to contact Child Care Connect toll-free at 1-844-644-5165.Child Care Licensing continues to monitor programs across Alberta to ensure compliance with safety regulations under the Early Learning and Child Care Act. Families affected by the closure are being directed to the department's resources for alternative care options.Willowbrae Academy may request an administrative review or appeal the licensing decision within 30 days.