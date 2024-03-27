Edmonton cops bust drug trafficking ring; three charged, another sought

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has busted a drug trafficking network, resulting in the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of a substantial quantity of illicit drugs. Authorities are now seeking the whereabouts of a fourth suspect in connection with the investigation.The EPS Special Project Team launched an intensive investigation in November 2023, targeting a drug trafficking network operating within the city. Through meticulous efforts, officers identified suspects and obtained search warrants for multiple residences and vehicles associated with the network.During the execution of these warrants, law enforcement officials seized a vast assortment of illegal narcotics, comprising:Over 2 kg of cocaine (estimated street value: $176,000)Over 450 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value: $27,500)Over 85 grams of fentanyl (estimated street value: $13,000)Over 10,000 ml of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) (estimated street value: $10,000)Over 65 grams of crack cocaine (estimated street value: $5,400)Over 120 grams of hash (estimated street value: $3,000)Over 1,000 Oxycodone and Oxycocet pills (estimated street value: $5,000)Over 1.1 kg of Phenacetin (estimated street value: $5,700)The combined estimated value of the seized narcotics amounts to approximately $246,000, underscoring the magnitude of the operation dismantled by law enforcement."Drug trafficking networks have far-reaching impacts to our citizens and community. Individuals involved in these activities travel around the city and deliver illicit drugs to citizens who are often quite vulnerable," said Sgt. Ian Vicker of the EPS Southwest Branch Special Project Team.Authorities are actively seeking the whereabouts of 36-year-old Johnpreet Singh Kang, who is wanted on warrants for trafficking a controlled substance (x2) and possession for the purpose of trafficking.The EPS has already charged three individuals in connection with the investigation:Harshdeep Singh Sohal, 22, charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking (x12)Prabhjot Singh Atwal, 20, charged with trafficking a controlled substance (x2) and possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the publicHarman Sandhu, 20, charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking (x2)