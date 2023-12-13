Edmonton cops make major drug bust, seize $45K in cash

Officers from the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Southwest Branch conducted a successful operation leading to the seizure of a substantial amount of illegal drugs late last month.On the evening of Friday, November 24 2023, around 8:20 p.m., Southwest Branch patrol officers executed a vehicle stop on a Hyundai Santa Fe near 109 St. and 88 Ave. During the traffic stop, officers discovered seven kilograms of cocaine and $45,000 in cash. Subsequently, two male suspects were arrested in connection with the illicit drugs.The arrest prompted a search warrant for a residence in the vicinity of 121 St. and Jasper Ave. The search of the residence led to the confiscation of 23 kgs of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy and 165 grams of methamphetamine. A subsequent search of the Santa Fe revealed a hidden compartment containing an additional 19 kgs of cocaine.In total, law enforcement seized slightly more than 49 kgs of illicit drugs with an estimated street value of nearly $1,600,000.Staff Sgt. Jereme Anderson of the Southeast Investigative Response Section commended the proactive efforts of the patrol officers, stating, “This was an example of some great proactive work done by our patrol officers. We are thankful that we were able to intercept this large amount of illicit drugs before they hit the streets of Edmonton.”Two suspects, identified as Dulaj Spencer Jansz, 31, and Stephen Robert Poole, 39, were charged in connection with the operation. Jansz faces charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime of more than $50,000, possession of identity documents (x2), and possession of a weapon. Poole is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession of proceeds of crime of more than $50,000 and possession of a weapon. Both men are scheduled to appear in court on January 10 2024.