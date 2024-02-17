Edmonton faces 26% surge in auto theft, EPS ramp up efforts to combat crime

The Edmonton Police Service's (EPS) Targeted Response to Auto Theft Prevention (TRAP) teams have been grappling with a surge in auto thefts over the past year, prompting heightened efforts to combat the rising crime wave."We see mainly two different motives when it comes to auto theft. Some vehicles are being stolen and used locally for crime, while others are being shipped overseas for profit," said Acting Staff Sgt. Ian Strom, leading the TRAP teams.Official statistics reveal a stark escalation in auto theft cases over the last three years. In 2021, the EPS received reports of 3,744 stolen vehicles. This number surged to 4,381 in 2022 and further climbed to 4,714 in 2023, representing a worrying 26% increase over the span of three years. While auto theft numbers have been on the rise nationwide, Edmonton stands out as a hotspot for overseas shipments, amplifying concerns within the community and law enforcement agencies alike.Despite concerted efforts by TRAP teams, the rate of recovered stolen vehicles has seen a noticeable decline. Strom cited Équité Association reports indicating a decreased recovery rate in Western Canada, dropping from 84% in 2022 to 77% in 2023, mirroring the trend observed in Edmonton. The theft and subsequent exportation of vehicles overseas have significantly contributed to this reduction in recovery rates.In 2023 alone, TRAP teams made 490 arrests, leading to the filing of more than 1,700 criminal charges and the recovery of stolen vehicles and equipment valued at more than $18,000,000. However, the situation is further compounded by the alarming escalation of violence and crime linked to individuals apprehended in stolen vehicle cases. Last year, TRAP teams confiscated 35 firearms and seized illicit drugs worth more than $110,000 from stolen vehicles, underscoring the multifaceted challenges posed by auto theft.A major factor fuelling the epidemic of vehicle theft in Edmonton is citizens leaving their vehicles unattended and unlocked while running. As authorities intensify their efforts to tackle the burgeoning auto theft problem, residents are urged to exercise caution and refrain from leaving their vehicles unattended with the engine running.EPS encourages individuals with information pertaining to auto theft or any other criminal activity to come forward and assist in combating crime. Information can be reported to the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.