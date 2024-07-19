Edmonton police arrest serial sex worker attacker

The Edmonton Police Service’s Sexual Assault Section (SAS) has apprehended and charged a 22-year-old male in connection with a series of violent assaults and robberies targeting sex trade workers.Christopher Scott Walter, 22, of Edmonton, was taken into custody at the Coutts Canada/U.S. border crossing on Wednesday, July 10. He was subsequently transported back to Edmonton where he now faces multiple charges for his alleged involvement in these crimes.Walter is suspected of committing five violent assaults and robberies involving sex trade workers in Edmonton since March 2024. The most recent incidents occurred on Saturday, July 6, when Walter allegedly assaulted and robbed three females.Walter has been charged with a range of offenses, including two counts of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of aggravated assault, and five counts of robbery.The police are urging anyone who may have been victimized by the accused to come forward. Victims can contact the police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone, or report online at Edmonton Police Online Crime Report.Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at Crime Stoppers.