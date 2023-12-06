Edmonton police charge man with random shooting in Kingsway Mall parking lot

A series of violent incidents outside Kingsway Mall, has resulted in the arrest and charging of a 28-year-old man.At approximately 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, a woman leaving Kingsway Mall became the target of an armed assailant wearing a mask. The suspect brandished a firearm in an attempted robbery. The quick-thinking victim sought refuge in a nearby occupied vehicle, where the driver allowed her entry. Undeterred, the gunman approached the vehicle and menacingly pointed the firearm at the male driver.The driver sped away from the scene and promptly contacted emergency services. The armed suspect then turned his attention to another male who was unlocking his bicycle. In a horrifying escalation, the susepct shot the male victim, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.The suspect proceeded to carjack a white GMC truck after menacing the lone female driver with his firearm. The quick-witted woman managed to escape the vehicle and seek refuge within the mall.Attempting to evade law enforcement, the armed suspect fled the scene in the stolen truck, colliding with a parked vehicle before careening eastbound at a high speed. The chaotic pursuit came to a halt when the suspect crashed into a building on the southeast corner of the traffic circle at 101 St. and 118 Ave.Fleeing on foot from the wreckage, the gunman's escape was short-lived as police officers, en route to respond to the incidents at Kingsway Mall, apprehended him. A subsequent search revealed that he was in possession of multiple rounds of ammunition, 27 grams of methamphetamine, and a sawed-off shotgun.Dakota Jackson Grey, 28, now faces a litany of charges totaling more than 20, including robbery with a firearm (x2), aggravated assault, dangerous driving, failing to remain at the scene of a collision, possession of stolen property, nine other firearms-related charges, and two breaches of a release order.At the time of the offenses, Grey was on a release order for aggravated assault with a firearm. Additionally, he carries a lifetime firearms prohibition and a weapons prohibition.