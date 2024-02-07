Edmonton police hunting murder suspect

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has issued a public appeal for information leading to the whereabouts of Nicholas Alexander Brashko, 44, in connection with the September 2023 murder of Fred Kolybaba.Brashko is wanted on charges of murder, arson and indignity to a body relating to the homicide that occurred on September 1 2023. Described as 5-ft., 4-ins. with a heavy build, Brashko may also walk with a limp. Authorities caution that he may be dangerous and advise against approaching him.The EPS urges anyone who encounters Brashko or possesses information regarding his location to promptly contact law enforcement at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.The investigation stems from a distress call received by Edmonton Fire Rescue Services on Friday, September 1 2023, around 12:45 a.m. Responding to the call, emergency crews discovered the body of Fred Kolybaba, 69, inside a residence situated in the vicinity of 132 St. and 133 Ave.Although an autopsy conducted by the Edmonton Medical Examiner on September 7 2023, determined Kolybaba's death to be a homicide, specifics regarding the cause and manner of his demise have been withheld for investigative purposes.