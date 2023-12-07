Edmonton police make arrest in May fatal hit and run

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has arrested a 27-year-old male in connection with a hit-and-run collision that killed a 62-year-old man earlier this year.The incident, which occurred on Friday, May 12, 2023, unfolded in the early hours before 2:30 a.m. Police were called to a hit-and-run collision in the vicinity of Jasper Ave. and 115 St. The victim was legally crossing south across Jasper Ave. when he was struck by an eastbound, light-colored four-door sedan. The driver of the sedan callously fled the scene, leaving the critically injured pedestrian behind.Emergency Medical Services (EMS) promptly arrived at the scene and rushed the victim to the hospital, where despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries. Subsequently, the EPS Major Collisions Investigation Section (MCIS) assumed control of the investigation.On Tuesday, November 28, EPS arrested Ismail Abdulaziz Ali, a 27, and charged with failing to stop after an accident resulting in death.