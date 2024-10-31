Edmonton police seek church burning suspect

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is asking for the public’s help to identify suspects involved in a series of mischief and arson incidents targeting Holy Rosary church on 114 Ave. and 106 St.The incidents, which occurred over the past year, have included vandalism and the destruction of a cherished nativity display, leaving the church community unsettled.The most recent events took place on the evening of September 18, when a male and female suspect approached the church, damaging a security camera before being interrupted by an approaching vehicle. The male suspect is described as white, around 30 years old, with dark hair, thin facial hair, and tattoos on both forearms. He was wearing glasses, a black and white jacket, knee-length jean shorts, a black and white Louis Vuitton logo cap, and a thick gold chain. The female suspect had shoulder-length brown hair and wore a pink cap, a jean vest, and grey jeans with ripped knees.Two days later, in the early morning hours of September 20, a second incident involved a suspect spray-painting the word “burn” on a statue of Pope John Paul outside the church. The male suspect in this case wore a medical mask, grey hoodie, navy blue jacket, grey pants with a black stripe, black runners, and yellow leather gloves. He was seen carrying a white spray-paint can while another male suspect observed the act.An earlier incident on December 28, 2023, involved a male suspect setting fire to the church’s culturally significant nativity display just before 2 a.m. According to Acting Sgt. Cydney Ross of the EPS Hate Crimes Unit, which is leading the investigation, the nativity display was handcrafted by a parishioner decades ago and held deep sentimental value for the church community.“The cumulative effect of these events has resulted in the church and surrounding community feeling unsafe, particularly the residents who live at the rectory on-site, as well as the occupants and users of the neighbouring convent and daycare,” Sgt. Ross stated.EPS is urging anyone who can identify the suspects to contact them at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.