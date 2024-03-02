Edmonton police shoot man after pub stabbing, ramming incident

A 36-year-old Edmonton man was shot by a police officer after stabbing a man outside a pub and ramming a vehicle in an escape attampt.The man was taken to hospital in seriouus, but non life-threatening condition.The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been called in to investigate the incident.According to reports from the Edmonton Police Service (EPS), officers from the West Branch were dispatched to a puub at Winterburn Road and 107 Ave. at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday in response to an assault. Witnesses reported that a 36-year-old male suspect had allegedly stabbed another male before fleeing the scene in a truck.Shortly thereafter, it was reported that a civilian vehicle pursued the suspect's truck, ramming it.That lead to a police confrontation in the area of 98A Ave. and 178 St.. Fortunately, no EPS officers or civilians were injured during the incident. However, the individual who was stabbed sustained serious injuries.Due to the ongoing investigation by ASIRT, the EPS is unable to provide further details at this time, and all media inquiries have been directed to ASIRT.The EPS is urging anyone with information regarding this incident or any other crime to come forward. They can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.