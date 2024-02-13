Edmonton police treating house fire as homicide

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is investigating after a body was found at the scene of a house fire.On Tuesday, at approximately 2:36 a.m., police were called to assist Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) at a residence in the area of 121 Ave. and 37 St. Upon extinguishing the fire, firefighters located a deceased body in the basement of the home and contacted police," EPS said in a release."The fire is being treated as suspicious. EPS Homicide Section is leading the investigation with assistance from EPS and EFRS arson investigators. An autopsy is yet to be scheduled," said the release.No further details were available.