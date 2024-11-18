Edmonton shootings drop 46% year-to-date, remain steady in October

Edmonton recorded 13 shootings in October 2024, mirroring the number of incidents reported during the same month last year, according to the Edmonton Police Service (EPS). Despite the steady month-over-month comparison, year-to-date shootings have declined significantly, down 46% from 2023.“Overall, we are still seeing our downward trend continue with a 46% reduction in shootings compared to last year, and the EPS remains committed to investigating every shooting and charging those responsible,” said Staff Sergeant Eric Stewart of the EPS Guns and Gangs Section.Of the 13 shootings reported last month:Nine were deemed targeted.Three resulted in injuries.Twelve incidents posed potential risks to bystanders.Police investigations revealed that six shootings were aimed at individuals, three targeted buildings or residences, and two involved vehicles.In October, the EPS seized 94 firearms, bringing the total for 2024 to 695. This is slightly below the 733 firearms seized during the same period last year.