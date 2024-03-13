Elderly Lacombe woman killed in head-on crash with carjacked vehicle

A 78-year-old Lacombe woman was killed in a head-on highway crash Tuesday with a Lincoln MKZ that had earlier been carjacked in Red Deer.The crash happened on Hwy. 2A between TR 391 and 272 at 5:01 a.m. Upon arrival at the scene, authorities discovered the driver and sole occupant of one of the vehicles, a Ford Focus, deceased. Meanwhile, the two occupants of the Lincoln MKZ, were found nearby and subsequently transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.The Lincoln MKZ had been reported stolen during a carjacking incident on March 7.RCMP recovered a loaded SKS rifle in the ditch nearby, believed to have been discarded by the driver of the stolen vehicle following the collision.Initial evidence suggests that the deceased, driving the Focus southbound, crossed over the center line into northbound traffic, resulting in the head-on collision with the stolen Lincoln MKZ. However, authorities caution that these findings are preliminary and subject to change pending further investigation.RCMP have charged the driver of the stolen Lincoln MKZ, identified as 44-year-old Red Deer resident Tyler Tyrone Palmantier, with multiple offences, including:Possession of stolen property over $5,000Possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine)Weapons offenses (x3)Palmantier has been brought before a justice of the peace and remanded into custody, with his next court appearance scheduled for March 13 at the Alberta Court of Justice in Red Deer.The passenger of the stolen Lincoln MKZ was released without charges.