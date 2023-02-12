Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau

 Courtesy Files

Cabinet boosted its election-year government advertising to $140.8 million, the highest figure disclosed to date.

According to Blacklock's Reporter, only half the spending was related to pandemic safety measures.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

They need to clutter the airwaves and fiber optic cables to ensure real news, real discussions do not occur. Of course Canada's increasing censorship will accomplish that but until then....

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Is it really necessary to show that sickening puke?

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

They need to buy the media....

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.