News

Elections Canada launches ElectoFacts to fight mis- and disinformation

An Elections Canada sign outside a polling place in downtown Ottawa on Oct. 21, 2019.
An Elections Canada sign outside a polling place in downtown Ottawa on Oct. 21, 2019.Courtesy Andrew Foote/CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Elections Canada

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news