Elections Canada unveils strategy to engage young voters

Highlighting the importance of engaging young voters, Elections Canada has revealed plans for a targetted media marketing campaign aimed at those under 25. Despite numbering 2.7 million, only around 1.2 million young electors participated in the 2021 campaign, raising concerns about their representation in the electoral process.According to a report by pollsters, there's a positive trend in young voters' intentions for the upcoming federal election. "Most of them intend to vote in the upcoming federal election," the report stated. Additionally, researchers noted, "A vast majority of participants saw voting as important including those who did not vote or were ambivalent about voting."While overall voter turnout in the last campaign averaged 63%, turnout among those under 25 was significantly lower at 47%. In response, Elections Canada has announced plans for a "new digital campaign specifically targetting youth," aiming to address barriers identified by young adults in focus groups.Reasons cited by young adults for not voting in 2021 included challenges in finding time amidst busy schedules and skepticism about the impact of their vote, as outlined in the report Voter Information Campaign For The 45th General Election: Qualitative Pre-Event Communications Testing With Youth.The findings were based on insights gathered from nine focus groups conducted nationwide, facilitated by Environics Research under a contract worth $108,576.The decline in young voter turnout in 2021 was partly attributed to the cancellation of the Vote On Campus program due to pandemic safety measures. This program, initiated in 2015, established special polling stations at 109 universities and colleges, facilitating more than 111,000 postsecondary students' participation in the 2019 election.Despite no imminent election, preparations are underway with the appointment of new returning officers and revisions to electoral boundaries. Notably, redistricting effective April 22 will see changes such as Toronto losing one of its 25 ridings and the creation of new seats in BC and Alberta.