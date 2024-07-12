Employment department to release all-labour report by year’s end

A briefing note from the Department of Employment will release recommendations on job training and retirement planning from an all-labour committee by year’s end.The committee was appointed last December for ideas to help workers “transition to retirement with dignity,” per Blacklock’s Reporter.“The Advisory Table will complete its work in October and will share its findings soon after,” said the note, without specifying a date.“It will provide recommendations on how best to support workers affected by change including skilled and mid-career workers in at-risk sectors and jobs,” said the note. “The Advisory Table will engage with stakeholders and subject matter experts to provide advice informed by a wide range of recommendations.”The final report would outline proposals to aid workers “in jobs and industries facing changes and disruptions,” improve retraining programs and “help workers transition to retirement with dignity.” It did not elaborate.“The creation of this Advisory Table provides a unique opportunity to collect the perspectives of workers on key emerging issues, gaps in current supports and ideas for how to better help workers prepare for and manage work opportunities,” said the briefing note.Bea Bruske, president of the Canadian Labour Congress, chairs the committee. Other executive appointees are Mariam Abou-Dib of Teamsters Canada, Rob Ashton of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and Bert Blundon of the National Union of Public and General Employees.Other appointees are Patrick Campbell of the Operating Engineers, David Chartrand of the Machinists and Aerospace Workers, Roxanne Dubois of Unifor, Meg Gingrich of the United Steelworkers, Mark Hancock of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, Julien Laflamme of the Confédération des Syndicats Nationaux, Magali Picard of the Fédération des Travailleurs et Travailleuses du Québec, Linda Silas of the Federation of Nurses, Sharleen Stewart of SEIU Healthcare and Sean Strickland of the Building Trades.The committee report follows Parliament’s June 17 passage of Bill C-58 An Act To Amend The Canada Labour Code to restrict hiring of replacement workers in the federally-regulated private sector effective in 2025. Senator Frances Lankin, former executive with the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, called the bill a historic fulfillment of labour rights sought for generations.“Trade unions made the case over and over again that they have been arguing for this legislation since before Canada was Canada,” said Senator Lankin. “Think about that for a moment.”