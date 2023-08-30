Kaleb Suedfeld, 28, splashing paint on painting
The National Gallery said that a painting by famous Canadian artist Tom Thomson was not damaged when an environmental activist tried to vandalize it on Tuesday. It is worth an estimated one million dollars.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, while putting pink paint all over the painting, the environmental activist from British Columbia recorded himself on Instagram.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(5) comments

WCanada
WCanada

How is this helpful? No one likes their actions. If they really want to help, volunteer with the Red Cross or get fire fighter training, better yet forestry management training and get a job in one of these areas struck by seasonal wildfires. You can still put you life on Instagram if need to, but I doubt you will after you grow up.

john.lankers
john.lankers

I have the strange feeling that the majority, if not all, of these actions can be traced back to ANTIFA and George Sonos.

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Lighting fires and damaging fine art are new past times for the radical left.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Sentence him to 30 days of no fossil fuels, or thier derivatives, any usage is banned. He may not touch any paved or concrete surface. May not eat what is commercially farmed. May not use anything delivered on a boat, plane, train, truck, or any vehicle. He may not dress in any material not immediately available in his immediate vicinity. No electronics, no heat, no a/c, stop being such a burden on our planet.

retiredpop
retiredpop

Trudeau will probably try to recruit this nut-job to run for the Liberals. Guilbeault and him would be interchangeable.

