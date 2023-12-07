EPS arrest suspect from shootout in May 2022

A man suspected of involvement in a shootout that occurred in southwest Edmonton in May 2022 was apprehended by members of the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU) in Fort McMurray.The arrest follows an extensive investigation into the early morning exchange of gunfire that took place on May 15 2022, in the vicinity of 1721 Adamson Cres., between the Allard and Cavanagh neighbourhoods.On that date, EPS officers responded to residents' calls about multiple shooters engaging in gunfire around 4:35 a.m. Bullets struck two homes located two kilometres apart — one on Checknita Way and another on Checknita Common. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but residents were shaken by the incident. Security footage obtained by investigators revealed multiple individuals and vehicles fleeing the scene.The FIU, during its thorough investigation, utilized the Integrated Ballistics Identification System (IBIS), enabling ballistic analysis on seized firearms. This analysis connected a handgun, seized by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) officers in Fort McMurray in June 2022, to the May 15 shooting. On November 28 2023, the EPS FIU, in collaboration with ALERT Fort McMurray officers, arrested Nagib Abdirahman, in Fort McMurray. Subsequent to the arrest, a search warrant executed at his residence revealed significant findings in the basement:Approximately 500 grams of cocaine (approximate street value of $25,000)Approximately nine grams of fentanyl (approximate street value of $720)More than $19,000 in Canadian currencyOther items consistent with drug traffickingAs a result of these discoveries, Abdirahman faces multiple charges, including discharging a firearm with intent, possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x2).Following a bail hearing on December 5, Abdirahman was remanded at the Edmonton Remand Centre. His court appearance is scheduled for December 12.Staff Sergeant Eric Stewart of the EPS Organized Crime Branch, Guns & Gangs Section, highlighted the collaboration between law enforcement agencies in achieving this arrest. "This arrest and the removal of another deadly weapon from the streets is a perfect example of multiple law enforcement agencies working together toward a common goal," said Stewart. "Specialized units such as the Firearms Investigation Unit remain committed to addressing the continuing problem of gun violence in Edmonton."