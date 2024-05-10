EPS makes arrests in stolen property and firearms case

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Special Projects Team has announced the arrest of a male and female in connection with a March investigation involving stolen vehicles and firearms. The arrests follow a probe into criminal activities centered around a residence in the vicinity of 105 St. and 38 Ave.In late March, the EPS initiated an investigation into the aforementioned residence, leading to the execution of a search warrant on March 31. During this operation, a 39-year-old female suspect was apprehended, while arrest warrants were sought for a 37-year-old male suspect believed to be involved.Among the property seized during the initial investigation were:A stolen 2022 Honda CBR650 motorcycle valued at approximately $10,000A stolen 2007 Kawasaki EX650A motorcycle valued at approximately $3,500A 3D printed handgun discovered inside a trailer with a stolen license plate affixedOn April 23, 2024, the 37-year-old male suspect was arrested in the area of 142 Ave. and 80 St. while driving a stolen 2008 Honda Civic, which was found to have been re-vinned. Upon his arrest, the suspect was found to be in possession of a loaded revolver. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed additional firearms, including a loaded handgun, an automatic rifle equipped with over-capacity magazines, and various types of ammunition.Sergeant Ian Vickers of the EPS Southwest Special Projects Team expressed concern over the prevalence of firearms in stolen vehicles, emphasizing the heightened risks posed to both law enforcement officers and the public.Damien Wayne Thomas Sharp, 37, faces a total of 21 charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle (x3), careless use/storage of a firearm (x3), knowingly possess prohibited/restricted weapon, and possession of stolen property over $5,000 (x2). His next court appearance is scheduled for May 24.Chantelle Ann Cullum, 39, has been charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000 (x2), possession of stolen property over $5,000, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon. Her next court date is set for June 18.