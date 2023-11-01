Estevan police officer, suspect ‘seriously injured,’ after shooting

A police officer from Estevan and a suspect were taken to Regina by air ambulance after an incident in Estevan in the early morning on Wednesday.Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response Team announced in a social media post around noon it had been called to investigate in Estevan for what they referred to as “an officer-involved shooting.”.The incident started at approximately 7 a.m. when Estevan Police Service (EPS) officers responded to a "serious incident" on Sixth Avenue.EPS Chief Rich Lowen stated an individual was arrested and brought to the EPS station for processing. At approximately 9:30 a.m., an altercation happened between the police officer and the individual. STARS air ambulance transported both of them to Regina with serious injuries.Additional information about the incident, such as the type of injuries sustained by the police officer or the suspect, was not disclosed..Premier Scott Moe made a statement on social media.“An Estevan Police Service officer has been seriously injured in an incident with a suspect this morning,” tweeted Moe.“It is a reminder how all protective services officers put their lives at risk every day to protect all of us. We owe them all a tremendous debt of gratitude. Our thoughts are with the officer as we hope for a full recovery.”.Around 9:50 a.m., St. Joseph's Hospital in Estevan was put on lockdown, but individuals were still allowed to move around inside the facility. Despite the hospital being locked down, emergency services continued to function.