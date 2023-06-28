Canadian smoke over EU

Copernicus satellite image showing smoke over Denmark (bottom right) and Norway.

Emissions from Canadian wildfires are the highest on record, according to Copernicus, the European Union’s satellite-based Earth monitoring system.

Since May, Canadian wildfires in all regions of the country emitted about 160 megatonnes of CO2 equivalent — roughly equal to the entire emissions of the Netherlands annually— the highest in its 21 years of monitoring. 

Canada forest fire emissions

Canada’s emissions from fire smoke went off the charts.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

All 47 fires on Vancouver Island were human caused.

northrungrader
northrungrader

How many billions in carbon tax dollars have we already paid? I thought we paid so this wouldn't happen? I wonder how much the last volcano polluted the air in Europe? Did they blame that country?

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Well tell Justin Castro to make forest fires illegal, problem solved.

