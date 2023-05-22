It just keeps hitting the fan for Bud Light.
Its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, will lend a hand to struggling distributors by buying back unsold cases of the beer that are past their expiration dates.
According to a report in The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Anheuser-Busch works with 385 independent distributors, or wholesalers, across the country, who have taken the brunt of Bud Light’s failed marketing campaign with transgender influencer, Dylan Mulvaney.
"Many of them are family-owned businesses that have carried Anheuser-Busch products for generations, the wholesalers’ employees, many driving trucks bearing the Bud Light logo, were soon confronted by angry people on streets, in stores and in bars,” says WSJ. “There were bomb threats at several Anheuser-Busch facilities and wholesaler locations."
It’s the pocketbook where distributors have taken the biggest hit.
The Washington Beacon reports “during the week beginning May 8, US retail sales decreased 28% compared with the same period in 2022, according to a report citing an analysis of Nielsen data by consulting company Bump Williams. This comes after sales of Bud Light fell 23.6% for the week ending on May 6 compared to the same week last year.”
The WSJ article says it’s conservatives across the US who have ditched Bud Light in a backlash to the company’s association with Mulvaney, but now there is more wide-spread trouble brewing for the brewery.
The largest advocacy organization for LGBTQ+ rights has suspended its equality and inclusion rating for Bud Light because of the fiasco.
“Last week the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) told the Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch it had suspended its Corporate Equality Index (CEI) score, which rates companies' friendliness to LGBTQ employees,” reports the Daily Mail.
As a result, Anheuser-Busch has lost the right to use the 'Best Places to Work' distinction, according to a letter from HRC. Prior to being suspended Anheuser-Busch had a CEI score of 100, the top rating available, which also links to a company’s financial health, with 15 of the top 20 Fortune-ranked companies receiving 100% ratings last year.
In his letter to Anheuser-Busch, Eric Bloem, HRC’s senior director, said the company “had a key moment to really stand up and demonstrate the importance of their values of diversity, equity and inclusion and their response really fell short.”
Further, Bloem told The Associated Press, “What we're seeing play out here is an example of companies making a decision to have and construct inclusive marketing, which is great, but a business should be standing by those decisions.”
“The Anheuser-Busch (case) is a textbook example of what not to do.”
The Daily Mail says, “Since the controversial partnership, Bud Light has ironically alienated much of the demographic it initially hoped to appeal to by collaborating with Mulvaney,” with Bloomberg saying “the brand's failure to stand by the partnership set a 'new low in corporate courage.'”
“Kicking a political hornet's nest for clicks and giggles before running away is no way to elevate a brand or promote a cause,” wrote Bloomberg’s advertising and brands columnist, Ben Schott, noting others have said its failure to continue championing the trans cause made the original gesture appear insincere.
“In an April 26 letter, HRC called on Anheuser-Busch to issue a public statement expressing support for Mulvaney as well as transgender customers, shareholders and employees,” reports The Mail, adding the group also asked the company to hold a meaningful conversation with LGBTQ employees about their concerns and recommended actions for leadership.
It was after not receiving a response to that letter that HRC rescinded the Anheuser-Busch score.
Darned if you do, darned if you don't, and good riddance to bad rubbish. The world will be better off without Bud.
