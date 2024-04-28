Excess federal properties to be turned into housing includes barns and prisons

A comprehensive inventory of unused Crown-owned properties has unveiled a myriad of locales across Canada, ranging from traditional cattle barns to maritime boat sheds, with fewer than 400 properties identified nationwide, says Blacklock's Reporter. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated his commitment to leveraging these assets to address the housing crisis, emphasizing the transformative potential of repurposing underutilized federal land."This initiative is an ambitious response to the current challenges we face," Trudeau asserted during a press briefing. "Those who suggest otherwise fail to grasp the urgency of the situation.""Governments at all levels possess surplus, idle or underused public lands, including vacant office spaces and neglected structures. We must capitalize on this untapped resource to expand our housing stock.""A central pillar of our strategy involves maximizing the use of public lands. We are embarking on a historic shift in our land management approach, which will facilitate the creation of 250,000 new homes by 2031."However, an official inquiry conducted by the Ministry and presented in the House of Commons revealed a more nuanced picture, identifying only a limited number of vacant federal properties nationwide, with many deemed unsuitable for immediate development. The inquiry was prompted by inquiries from Conservative MP Eric Duncan (Stormont-Dundas, ON) who sought clarity on the extent of unoccupied government-owned assets.Among the 124 vacant structures cataloged were diverse holdings such as a 2,200-sq.-ft. cattle barn in Brandon, MB and a utility building situated within the Central Experimental Farm in Ottawa. Additionally, former penitentiary facilities in Kingston, ON and rustic boat sheds in Cape Breton were included.The inventory of 263 undeveloped parcels ranged from Parks Canada parking lots to a disused Department of National Defence firing range in Saint-Basile-le-Grand, QC. Notably, one lot in Montreal lacked direct access to a public street, while another near a remote Coast Guard lighthouse in Gabarus, NS, remained vacant. Adjacent lots near Newfoundland and Labrador's Goose Bay Airport rounded out the list.In response to inquiries, the Prime Minister's Office released a statement affirming an ongoing effort to catalog available public land, emphasizing the commitment to leverage these resources for housing construction. However, it made no specific reference to the inventory presented in Parliament."We recognize the abundance of underutilized or vacant public land in Canada," the statement read. "Our focus remains on unlocking this potential to create thousands of new homes, fostering affordability and fairness in the housing market for generations to come."