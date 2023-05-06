Druh Farrell

Druh Farrell

A years'-long legal battle between a Calgary business executive and former city councillor and current NDP candidate Druh Farrell (Calgary-Bow) is headed back to court at the end of the month.

Lawyers for Mike Terrigno want Farrell held in contempt of court on May 26 for allegedly hiding and destroying evidence relating to the lawsuit about how she abused her position on Calgary city council to try and shut down his Stampede party tent.

Tags

News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief

Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Farrell displays a disgusting abuse of power with her position. She is now vying for a MP job with the NDP which he is a perfect fit with the rest of the lying clowns of the NDP.

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

"...Farrell for comment but the NDP and their candidates refuse to speak to the Western Standard." Shame because no one else is going to ask her for a comment.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.