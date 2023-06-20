Canyon Meadows

Canyon Meadows 

 Graphic by Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

The City of Calgary denied a naked biological male was hanging around in the women’s change room at the Canyon Meadows Pool, according to documents obtained through a freedom of information (FOI) request by the Western Standard

“Today at the end of school board lessons [Redacted] approached [Redacted] to complain that there was a man in the women’s change room,” said a City of Calgary Recreation and Social Programs staff member in an email. 

PersonOne
PersonOne

If citizens do not like the standards set by these publicly funded recreation facilities... they should let it be known with dollars. Stop going. Stop paying the admisison. When the use has dropped to a handful of people, they will soon alter action. So long as people keep using these facilities... there is no incentive.

If everyone in unison decided to stop paying city taxes.... that would get their attention.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Welcome to Trudeau’s “post truth” Canada

