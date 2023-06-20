The City of Calgary denied a naked biological male was hanging around in the women’s change room at the Canyon Meadows Pool, according to documents obtained through a freedom of information (FOI) request by the Western Standard.
“Today at the end of school board lessons [Redacted] approached [Redacted] to complain that there was a man in the women’s change room,” said a City of Calgary Recreation and Social Programs staff member in an email.
“There was no man in the woman’s change room, but [Redacted] had just entered the water and there have been a few [Redacted].”
This stands in stark contrast to a Calgary parent expressing outrage in February over a naked biological male hanging out in the women’s change room at Canyon Meadows.
“I was waiting with my son outside in the lobby for my daughter, when a parent came out to let me know that a transgender woman was changing in the women's change room while my daughter and some other girls were changing after swimming lessons,” said the parent.
She said she went into the change room to inspect and found the transgender woman naked finishing up with the washroom.
A 15-year-old girl who saw the woman's penis while getting changed in the Canyon Meadows change room said in March she could not believe what she saw.
“This incident did not take place as initially reported on social media,” said the CPS.
“There was no act of indecent exposure.”
The City of Calgary staff member asked if the transgender woman was behaving inappropriately. The parent responded by saying it was inappropriate for the woman to have her penis hanging out.
He asked again if the woman had behaved inappropriately. She questioned if he felt it was fine for a man to be in a women’s change room.
In response, he said it was protected under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms that people can use the change room they identify with. She asked if the rights of unvaccinated people were protected.
During COVID-19, vaccine passports were required to enter facilities. The staff member deflected by saying people are able “to use whatever change room you feel most comfortable using, be it the women’s change room or the universal change room, which is also available to you.”
“Well, we will be using the universal change room for the rest of the week, and they do not allow this to happen at Trico and we will not be revisiting your facility in the future,” said the parent.
This conversation led to the situation escalating, with 11 calls to 311.
City of Calgary Recreation and Social Programs staff member Viktoria Murta asked how these calls should be addressed.
“Likely best to have one consistent process to address them,” said Murta.
Canyon Meadows staff members were provided with a tip sheet from the City of Calgary outlining how they should respond to the incident.
The city said it provides “safe access that respects diverse gender identities and gender expressions including access to washrooms and change rooms.”
It said customers have the right to access washrooms and change rooms reflecting their gender identity.
It recognizes gender identity as how a person identifies his or her gender and is not based on the biological sex of the person. Self-identification is the sole determinant of a person’s gender identity.
“Alberta law protects citizens from discrimination based on their gender identity and/or gender expression,” it said.
“There is limited room for public input; the policy is about meeting our legal obligation.”
If citizens do not like the standards set by these publicly funded recreation facilities... they should let it be known with dollars. Stop going. Stop paying the admisison. When the use has dropped to a handful of people, they will soon alter action. So long as people keep using these facilities... there is no incentive.
If everyone in unison decided to stop paying city taxes.... that would get their attention.
Welcome to Trudeau’s “post truth” Canada
