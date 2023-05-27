Julia Hayter

Julia Hayter

CORRECTION: Since this story was published, the Western Standard has determined that a restraining order, while requested, was never granted and the reference to a Justice of the Peace was also inaccurate and should have been a reference to a Commissioner of Oaths. The article and headline has been corrected and has been reposted.

Former CBC journalist and Alberta Edmonton NDP candidate John Archer filed for a restraining order against current Alberta NDP candidate Julia Hayter, the Western Standard has learned.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(22) comments

Susie-Q29
Susie-Q29

Maybe MAID could be of assistance to her. ❤️

Report Add Reply
Grinder
Grinder

This isn't news, once again Western Standard strays in becoming a National Enquirer trash rag, what next WS, gonna report the 2 have an alien baby because she's from another start system? Stupid story!WEF hire you to distract us all?

Report Add Reply
Susan in Calgary
Susan in Calgary

So now he's worried about the results of an extra-marital affair on his kids. Funny how that didn't seem to concern him until she went coo-coo.

Report Add Reply
paige.k
paige.k

If all politicians got regular mental assessments to prove they can do their jobs efficiently and professionally we wouldn’t be subjected to the looney tunes show.

Report Add Reply
Tatanka
Tatanka

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
JacobCollins
JacobCollins

Unfortunate. I hope she gets help. There is a pattern w her dating back to Prince George.

Report Add Reply
schneiderphyllis
schneiderphyllis

The ndp love to hide how insane their candidates are. Hopefully this nut doesn’t win the seat she is running for

Report Add Reply
Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Seems that now, almost every few days, there is yet another NDP extremist crawling out from under their rock. Notley did her best to hide these nutbars but they are crawling out into the public view now.

Report Add Reply
Tatanka
Tatanka

The NDP is an anthill of insanity

Report Add Reply
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

Both of them are wack jobs. These are the same ilk of folks who went insane when Mr Trump was elected and volunteered to leave the country aaannnd then didn’t. This is scary beyond belief to think what would happen if these people ever actually did get elected. What threats would she make every time she didn’t get her way. Talk about control freak. Then again maybe she’s a diversity hire because she’s insane.

Report Add Reply
Roids51
Roids51

Alberta needs to vote UCP, for the good of the country!

Report Add Reply
Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Hopefully his kids don't own a rabbit.

Report Add Reply
CS
CS

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

As the saying goes: "Haters Hayter's gotta hate!"

Sorry, it was just too easy!

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

My long deceased mother-in-law once threatened to commit suicide by throwing herself off the Burlington Bay Bridge (Hamilton). She wasn't happy about our marriage.

I told her to get in the car because I would be very happy to drive her to her destination.

She shut up after that......and I made absolutely sure my husband found employment thousands of kilometers away........

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

T appears as though every single NDP candidate is either a Communist or a kook, or a combination of the two, FFs do they not vet their people? And Notley would appoint this nutcase as Damily and social services minister if she ever got the chance.

Report Add Reply
dgc
dgc

...he should have supported her in committing suicide...would be one less God-hating baby-killer to worry about!!!

Report Add Reply
Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Another unhinged extremist nutbar NDP hypocrite. Who would have guessed?

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Let's not let the left / Legacy Media drag us down to their level.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

typical sane communist

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.