The boys

Canada Unity Founder James Bauder (left), Dana-lee Mefli (centre) and Jason LeFace

In the midst of confusion over how the 2023 Freedom Convoy reunion will proceed February, a former member of Canada Unity has taken down its website and accused its founder, James Bauder, of having a "bad ego."  

"Right now, there's a consensus among a lot of people that James is a problem because he wants to make it all about Canada Unity, and none of the other organizers want it to be that," Canada Unity's former IT Technician Jason LeFace told the Western Standard.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(1) comment

guest310
guest310

I think a good idea everyone stay home, trying to make lightning strike twice, don't think so. Voice your concerns where you live, and make sure to show up on voting day whether prov. or fed.

