In the midst of confusion over how the 2023 Freedom Convoy reunion will proceed February, a former member of Canada Unity has taken down its website and accused its founder, James Bauder, of having a "bad ego."
"Right now, there's a consensus among a lot of people that James is a problem because he wants to make it all about Canada Unity, and none of the other organizers want it to be that," Canada Unity's former IT Technician Jason LeFace told the Western Standard.
"But the minute everybody said Canada Unity wouldn't be at the forefront, James took a little sh*t fit. It's always about James, never about anybody else."
The feud between LeFace and Bauder is the latest sign "Freedom Convoy 2.0" is in trouble. Infighting among some of the protest's top organizers led to heated disagreements, ranging from the name of the event to what its goals are.
In early December, event organizers were forced to change the event's location away from Ottawa, ON after the city's Police Chief Eric Stubbs said there will not be a repeat of the Freedom Convoy, which occupied the downtown core for three weeks in early 2022.
Then on New Year's Eve, Bauder announced the "World Unity Convoy," which was set to meet in Winnipeg, MB. from February 17 to 20, was cancelled.
"I have had several security breaches, and personal character attacks made against me and others on Team Canada Unity," Bauder, one of the organizers for the original Freedom Convoy, said in a Facebook post.
"A week went by, and [Bauder] came back with a mission statement mentioning Canada Unity. So right away, we had a vote on it and voted to get rid of it," LeFace said. "But after the meeting, James calls me to start b*tching because I'm apparently throwing him under the bus by not voting for Canada Unity. So I tried to explain to him that's not what this is about, but he kept saying he was the architect of the Freedom Convoy."
LeFace said his disagreements with Dana-Lee Melfi, also known as "Peace-man," also led to his removal from Canada Unity. LeFace believes Melfi, who participated in the original Freedom Convoy, is actually an undercover police officer attempting to co-opt and disrupt the movement.
LeFace believes this because of a phone call he had with an OPP staff sergeant in December. "I work with a group of IT guys that have been profiling politicians and stuff. And when the cop asked me about it, I said to him, as a joke, that I was profiling Dana-lee Melfi," he said.
"Then two days later, I'm bounced off Canada Unity and Dana-lee is in charge. So he dropped his head IT guy for someone who has no experience, nothing. James seems to be wanting to work with the cops," LeFace said.
Melfi told the Western Standard he would not "address on social media baseless claims and feed any of these actions."
"The people that are trying to create dirt on me and others have failed miserably in the past and will fail again. [LeFace] knows full well the world is watching and has used this to try and discredit Canada Unity, James, and myself," Melfi said. "
After LeFace was removed from Canada Unity, he deleted everything from the organization's website and left the message, "James Bauder Canada Unity is NOT a registered company, it is not a business. Site was developed and he did not pay us for the work we did for him. James has burned his bridges with everyone."
LeFace told the Western Standard that after doing research online, he learned Canada Unity is not a registered business or non-profit, contradicting Bauder's claims.
"He completely lied and misrepresented the brand to the public, and he he's been taking donations during the convoy. So I asked him about that, and it all fell apart after I confronted him."
"It's a sh*tshow," she said.
I think a good idea everyone stay home, trying to make lightning strike twice, don't think so. Voice your concerns where you live, and make sure to show up on voting day whether prov. or fed.
