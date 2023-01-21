Mark DeWolfe
Courtesy of Mark DeWolfe

After Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was criticized for giving a speech to Winnipeg think tank that has downplayed the negative effects of residential schools, the man at the centre of the controversy is criticizing politicians and the media for their "dogma."

"To criticize Mr. Poilievre for expressing his views through a think tank, which has charitable status and publishes a variety of opinions on important matters, is both reckless and unfair," said Mark DeWolfe, a Frontier Centre for Public Policy (FCPP) research associate and author of the controversial article.

Paul DeWolfe

Mark DeWolfe with his classmates at St. Paul's Indian Residential School

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

gordonpratt
gordonpratt

A friend of mine who attended The Pas residential school in the 1950s told me that the worst thing about the school was that a student who repeatedly spoke Cree in the schoolyard could be sent to bed without supper.

He told me he begged his mother to let him go to the school on the reserve but she said no. She wanted him to have the best education possible.

Report Add Reply
Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

There is lots of evidence in the archives of the who and why's that were buried. The locals the natives that did not come and get their young that died from the disastrous illness of the time.

To not question and have scepticism about what the MSM and the fanatics say , is just reckless. I applaud him for seeking info and clarity. If the questioning and research would have been done years ago the rampant misinformation would not be creating the mess it is in now.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.