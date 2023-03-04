MLA Nadine Wilson left the Saskatchewan Party over its COVID-19 policies to sit as an independent in the legislature in September 2021 and sat down with the Western Standard to tell her side of the story.
Wilson “was worried about the direction we were going. For the future of Saskatchewan, in terms of the pandemic [and] in terms of healthcare.”
Wilson went to Premier Scott Moe with her concerns and told him she was not happy with the Sask Party's direction.
“So, on my last conversation with the premier, I had told him I was leaving and I had indicated I was not happy,” said Wilson.
According to Wilson, Moe said he would use the COVID-19 sticker the MLAs wore daily to show their support of the COVID-19 policies, including mandatory vaccination for all MLAs, against her because she opposed mandatory vaccination.
“On that last conversation, he [Moe] said to me, you know we have that sticker and we're going to use it against you,” said Wilson.
“This sticker apparently was something to do with the COVID pandemic and every day we go into the assembly and we'd have a sticker or a pin put on us and that was a daily occurrence.”
Wilson said that Moe was “not listening to the people of Saskatchewan. [We] were put here by the people, for the people. And this is not what I want for Saskatchewan.”
Wilson spent 12 years in the Sask Party and elected four times.
“They [Sask Party] didn’t think I was of any value, a four-term elected official. Twelve years I gave to the party in the province,” said Wilson.
Wilson walked away from the Sask Party to become an independent MLA.
After returning home to her riding, Wilson “found some people who thought like I did. We became a group.”
“All because we were feeling politically homeless [and] weren’t appreciated,” said Wilson.
This group became the Sask United Party, which had its party launch event on Tuesday evening with over 1,000 people in Saskatoon.
“We had our official launch of the Saskatchewan United Party. It was fabulous,” said Wilson.
Moe has called numerous times for Wilson to step down and have a by-election in the Saskatchewan Rivers riding.
“As Premier Moe has previously stated, our government has heard from many Saskatchewan Rivers constituents expressing concern that they did not vote for an independent or a Saskatchewan United Party member, and do not feel they are being represented,” said a Sask Party spokesperson.
“If the member for Saskatchewan Rivers truly believes in being accountable to her constituents, she should resign and run in a by-election under her new party name.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
Premier Moe demonstrated all through the Covid insanity that he was Not a Critical Thinker or interested in finding out the Truth. The other 9 Premiers were of course no better. They all bought the WHO/CCP narrative . . .
Not one of them paid attention to say Florida . . . that was Open for Business in the summer of 2020 . . . kids went back to school & life returned to normal.
Now we know that Canada killed almost 5 Xs more citizens per Million during 2020/2021 than did Sweden . . . . what did Sweden do that worked so well? Nothing!
Kids stayed in school, businesses remained open . . . but the Swedes were smart and unlike Canada did NOT ignore Seniors & those with Health Issues.
By May 2020 it was common knowledge that a healthy citizen under 69 had only a .04% chance of dying from Covid . . . under 40 was 1/2 of that and under 18 was close to ZERO. But the Govt & Media Propaganda continued . . .
Starting another Political Party is not a solution for Saskatchewan . . . proof you say? Just look at Bernier . . . after almost a decade he is polling at 2% . . .
