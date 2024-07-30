EXCLUSIVE REPORT: Venezuelans take to streets following sham election results

By Arturo Valencia, Caracas/Venezuela, exclusively for the Western Standard.Venezuelans took to the streets in spontaneous protest, Monday morning, driven by widespread anger following the announcment of election results, which claimed a 51% majority victory for the incumbant dictator, Nicolas Maduro.Despite the general count, as well as the vote count in the citizens' assemblies showing a landslide 73% victory for challenger Edmundo González, the National Electoral Council (CNE), declared Maduro the winner, late Sunday night after a 6 hour delay.Incidents of violence commited by Maduro’s forces were reported Sunday night, as forces loyal to the dictator opened fire on people guarding polling stations in Tachira State. At the voting centre of Patiecitos, chavista colectivos (heavily armed government enforcers) launched mortars and fired shots, injuring two people, and killing one. On Monday morning, a somber silence. Videos of people weeping both inside and outside Venezuela circulated widely on social media. By noon, the sound of banging pots and pans could be heard throughout the country; a form of peaceful protest and discontent. The first spontaneous protests erupted in Táchira and the densely populated neighborhoods of Caracas, marking the beginning of a day filled with widespread unrest.."The hills came down," a powerful Venezuelan expression depicting a massive wave of people pouring down from the hills to protest. Protesters toppled statues of Hugo Chávez and set fire to billboards bearing Maduro's image. Demonstrators aimed to reach the CNE headquarters, the body that declared Maduro the winner without revealing the results, and the Miraflores Palace, his official residence and center of executive power in Venezuela Protests increased in intensity and numbers across the country after Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab announced that they would open a case against opposition leader, María Corina Machado, for an alleged hack of the website of the CNE, carried out from North Macedonia.Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo González, along with the main opposition leader, María Corina Machado, gave a press conference Monday night where they openly declared the fraud of the elections, claiming to have evidence in hand. .“We won and everyone knows it. Venezuela has a new president-elect and it is Edmundo González Urrutia,” declared Machado, and repeating his slogan “until the end.” Arturo Valencia is freelance journalist based in Venezuela. The name is an alias to protect their safety. Valencia will be filing exclusive reports for the Western Standard.