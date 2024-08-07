EXCLUSIVE: Rustad says BC United/Liberals 'distorting facts' over his expenses

John Rustad has responded to the BC United/Liberals accusations that he is "addicted to taxpayer-funded costly getaways," saying the party is simply "distorting facts." In a statement to the Western Standard, the BC Conservative leader explained that the trips to Vancouver last fall highlighted by the official opposition were part of his attempt to garner support for the rapidly-growing party."I have not taken any meaningful time off in two years," Rustad said, dispelling the claim that his trips were essentially vacations. "I have been travelling extensively to meet with stakeholders, companies, unions and many others to discuss the issues that need addressing in BC."The Nechako Lakes representative went on to note that there was "a lot of work to do when you're the only MLA," and that even since September 13, when Bruce Banman defected from BC United/Liberals to become the second Conservative MLA, "the work has not let up."When asked if he had a so called party leader's budget, Rustad made a point of noting that, "when there are political events, I do not charge expenses as my MLA expenses are not to be used for party business."In an August 1 press release, BC United/Liberals Deputy Campaign Manager Adam Wilson provided a list of trips Rustad had taken to Vancouver, but failed to add any context, attempting to paint them as "luxury" getaways. “British Columbians deserve answers as to why BC Conservative leader John Rustad thinks it’s appropriate to spend $3,200 on a luxury weekend in Vancouver with valet parking, and $1,500 just to spend a single night in Vancouver, when he works in Victoria and lives in Vanderhoof," Wilson said. "These are not one-time visits to hear the concerns of residents, this is thirteen separate trips to Vancouver, where Rustad does not live or work, primarily over weekends — billed straight to the taxpayer."A simple search on Rustad's X account, however, revealed that the trips in question were filled with events and gatherings in which he heard from concerned British Columbians. .On October 23, for example, in light of Hamas' attack on Israel, Rustad visited the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver. He met with Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs Vice President Nico Slobinsky, who thanked him for "condemn[ing] antisemitism and other threats to our community.".Three weeks later, he was in Surrey to celebrate Diwali with Banman and supporters of both the provincial and federal Conservatives..On December 5, he was back in Surrey to meet with Mayor Brenda Locke and South Asian business owners "concerned about third world crime coming to Canada" and the state of law enforcement in the city..Just two days later, he took the time to meet with supporters at Simpatico, a restaurant in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood.BC United/Liberals also went after Rustad for claiming $4,117 in per diems between April 1 and December 31, 2023. In a report that covered the full year, until March 31, 2024, it was revealed that while he did top the list, the three biggest spenders were all MLAs from remote northern regions of the province, highlighting a correlation between distance from Victoria and higher per diem totals. MLAs can expense a maximum of $61 per day while on travel status outside of their constituency or within under certain circumstances.The accusation that he has been "living lavishly" on taxpayer dollars was also widely rebuked by those who commented on the party's Facebook post, many of whom pointed out how much travelling he does as Conservative leader. "Rustad can eat all the steak he wants as long as he listens to the people," one user added.